Honolulu ranks toughest to flip homes in U.S., report says

Allison Schaefers

By Allison Schaefers and Dave Segal

Today Updated 12:13 a.m.

CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Indar Lange, founder of White Sands Capital, stands in front of a Kalama Valley home in Hawaii Kai that is undergoing renovations.
Indar Lange, founder of White Sands Capital, stands in front of a Kalama Valley home in Hawaii Kai that is undergoing renovations.

CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Indar Lange at a Mariners Cove home in Hawaii Kai that he recently finished renovating and is now for sale.
Indar Lange at a Mariners Cove home in Hawaii Kai that he recently finished renovating and is now for sale.

CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Indar Lange, founder of White Sands Capital, at a Mariners Cove home in Hawaii Kai that he recently finished renovating and is now for sale.
Indar Lange, founder of White Sands Capital, at a Mariners Cove home in Hawaii Kai that he recently finished renovating and is now for sale.

