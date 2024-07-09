Letter: Biden should drop out, mentor next generation

The analyses of Joe Biden’s stumbling the past several days miss the point. Biden is asking us for another four years. The presidency requires great physical and mental stamina, including frequent intercontinental travel and the possibility of a crisis any hour of the day or night until Jan. 20, 2029. Only a tiny minority of 86-year-olds have that capacity.

Four years ago Biden was open to being a single-term president. Why does he refuse to consider it now, despite the threat of another Donald Trump presidency? Let Biden mentor a candidate a generation younger who can win the election and carry out the Democratic platform.

Brad Smith

Ala Moana

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter