Letter: Casting off part of our niche telescope industry

I was amused by Tuesday’s media coverage of the significant effort to diversify and build resilience in Hawaii’s economy through “niche” industries. The very next story was about the deconstruction and removal of the first observatory on Mauna Kea and its relocation to Chile, where it will help to build that country’s economic resiliency.

Doug Miller

Kaneohe

