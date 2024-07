A video monitor shows former President Donald Trump, left, and President Joe Biden during the first presidential election debate at CNN headquarters in Atlanta on June 27.

I was disappointed by President Joe Biden’s debate performance, but that was one bad night after years of historic accomplishments: record unemployment, 15.7 million new jobs, infrastructure funding, historic climate legislation, gun reform and protecting abortion rights.

Have we forgotten that this election is between Biden, concerned for our well-being, and Donald Trump, a convicted felon and serial liar who only cares about himself? Have we forgotten Trump’s incompetence, his negligent handling of COVID-19, his packing the court with radical judges to strip women of a fundamental right, his allegiance to foreign dictators? What about his violated oath to the Constitution, and now “his” Supreme Court redefining the presidency?

Dorien McClellan

Waianae

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter