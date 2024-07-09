Letter: Thanks, Milton Diamond, for gender ID advocacy

Milton Diamond, renowned for his work in gender identity and advocate for gender equality, touched many lives in ways not seen often. I knew him through AASECT (American Association of Sex Educators, Counselors and Therapists).

In the 1970s, ASSECT held its Western Region Conference in Honolulu. Dr. Diamond arranged an evening tour of the gay bars for those who wanted to go. There were about 10 of us with Diamond as our leader on the tour. It was so much fun and only he could have arranged it. I remember going to the original Hula’s in a different location. A gay man asked me to dance and laughingly said this was the first tour he had ever seen in Hula’s. We even had coupons for drinks! Quite a unique experience and one remembered for all these years, thanks to Milton.

Claudia L. Webster

Kailua

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter