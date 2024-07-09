Off the news: SUN Bucks aims to fill keiki food needs

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Right after July Fourth came another reason to cheer, especially for families struggling to keep food on the table. On Friday, SUN Bucks, the new Department of Human Services program to fill the nutrition gap for Hawaii’s keiki, kicked off its application period.

Households will receive $177 monthly for each qualifying school-age child, to be spent during the summer months. This is to help hungry kids get the school meals they’re missing during summer break.

A link to more information is posted at sunbucks.dhs.hawaii.gov, or call 1-888-975-7328.