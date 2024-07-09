Editorial: Backing Biden is wise path forward

In the past 3-1/2 years, President Joe Biden has made significant progress on many domestic goals of his party, including initiatives that are serving Hawaii interests well. Those elected to represent voters, the final decision-makers, would be wise to remember that, and the primary objective — sustaining a government that respects democracy.

This Democratic-led state saw the benefits of its alliance under the administration headed by Biden, alongside Vice President Kamala Harris. The federal help in the wake of the 2023 Maui wildfires, an injection of funds for the state under the infrastructure law and the intervention in speeding the defueling of the Red Hill underground fuel tanks ought to top everyone’s list.

But then there was that June 27 debate, in which Biden’s presentation was weak, shaky and sometimes incoherent. In polling data across the country, and in the halls of Congress, cracks in the foundation started to appear.

Even the old guard of the Aloha State — former governors Neil Abercrombie, Ben Cayetano and John Waihee — joined the chorus of voices chanting for a replacement at the top of the ticket.

In a commentary appearing in today’s opinion section (Page A13), Hawaii’s three preceding governors of Biden’s party, all of them in the president’s age cohort, worry about the consequences of his aging. They argue that Biden supporters now question whether the incumbent can “even physically make it to the end of the campaign,” let alone defeat his opponent, former President Donald Trump.

They have reason for concern, of course, but are wrong about the most rational path forward for Democrats, which is to stick with Biden and shift focus toward making the case against Trump, a 34-count convicted felon who skirts the law rather than abide by it.

Hawaii’s current governor, Josh Green, had not reached that anti-Biden conclusion after a conference call he and other U.S. governors had with the president on Wednesday. Green said he asked Biden how he was after the debate, and heard his recounting of exhaustion from two foreign trips, as well as his determination to stay on the campaign trail.

Green cited with admiration the breadth of work of “the president that I know,” and stated that he is “standing by the president.”

Neither should members of Hawaii’s congressional delegation, who have declined comment to this point, put thumbs on the scale against Biden. Instead, they should work to unite skittish colleagues behind the president. They also should give Biden the room to demonstrate his capacity and lay out the plans that distinguish him from his rival for the White House.

For his own part, Biden needs to be more accessible in unscripted appearances, stay on top of his game — and importantly, show in his daily actions that he remains fully capable of doing the difficult job.

All candidates should do that, of course. And Trump did not cover himself with glory, either, during the debate. That needs underscoring.

In particular, there were multiple lies about his opposition, including his claim that Democrats favor legal abortions up until and “even after birth.” Without showing evidence, he said Nancy Pelosi, the former House speaker, refused his offer for national guard troops during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection.

Trump has been direct about his priorities, including the most alarming ones about pursuing retribution against his foes and tightening executive control over every aspect of government, ignoring administrative expertise that has helped to ensure public safety.

Undeniably, the pressure to replace the president could continue to build. But rightly, Pelosi, U.S. Rep. James Clyburn and others in leadership are working to bring supporters back behind Biden. And that’s essential to forging a successful campaign, which is what Democrats want and need.