A fried favorite

Swipe or click to see more

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

In Hawaii, Spam musubi is a favorite picnic, potluck and on-the-go food for young and old.

For a healthier version, substitute fried tofu marinated in a savory Asian sauce. Serving it with takuan (pickled daikon) would add texture and a burst of tanginess.

You will need a rectangular musubi mold; plastic or acrylic versions are sold in Asian markets or in the Asian aisle of many supermarkets or drug stores.

Fried Tofu Musubi

Ingredients:

• 2 cups uncooked medium-grain white rice

• 3 slabs deep-fried tofu from 2 (12-ounce) packages (such as Aloha brand)

• 1/2 cup Korean or teriyaki sauce (store-bought or homemade)

• 1 tablespoon vegetable oil

• 4 1/2 sheets sushi nori

Directions:

Wash and cook rice. Let sit for 15 minutes, then fluff with rice paddle.

While rice is cooking, cut the tofu lengthwise into 18 slices. Place into a baking dish. Pour 2/3 of the sauce over the pieces. Turn to coat the other side. Marinate 15 minutes.

Heat oil in a 12-inch nonstick frying pan over medium. Add tofu slices; fry 2 minutes. Turn slices carefully; fry 2 more minutes.

Heat remaining sauce in microwave for 30 seconds.

Cut each piece of sushi nori in half. Place musubi mold across center of a 1/2-nori sheet. Fill 1/3 of musubi mold with cooked rice; gently press rice with the mold lid; sprinkle 1/2 teaspoon of sauce over the rice. Place 2 slices of fried tofu on top of the rice. Add rice on top of the tofu to the rim of the mold. Press down firmly with the musubi mold lid. While pressing the lid down with the fingers of one hand, use the other hand to carefully pull the musubi mold up.

Carefully and tautly fold the side of the nori sheet closest to you over the rice. Roll the musubi away from you, sealing the musubi shut. Place musubi in a wax paper or parchment-lined baking pan. Repeat with the remaining nori and tofu slices.

Cover pan with lid or foil to keep musubi moist. When packing musubi for individual lunches or picnic, wrap each musubi in wax paper or plastic wrap.

Makes 9 musubi.

Approximate nutrient analysis per musubi:400 calories, 17 g fat, 2.5 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 650 mg sodium, 45 g carbohydrate, 4 g fiber, 5 g sugar, 18 g protein. Nutritional analysis provided by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.

The Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation is an international nonprofit with a local office in Kaimuki. Its mission of community service includes the promotion of a healthy vegetarian lifestyle. To learn more, visit facebook.com/hawaiitzuchi or call 808-737-8885.