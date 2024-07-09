A Midsummer Night’s Gleam

In an extended showing of Diamond Head Theatre’s Tootsie, I had the recent pleasure and privilege of watching a former colleague blossom before my eyes. I had known him through his former job, and didn’t know he was a thespian until he appeared on stage, aglow with light and song. As an added extra, it’s tradition for the cast to greet the audience outside after each performance. My friend ran up and embraced me so tight he almost lifted me off the ground.

“You were amazing!” I exclaimed, astonished at the transformation that had taken place in front of me. His eyes sparkled and his smile beamed as he explained how he loved it when friends who didn’t know he was an actor, saw him perform for the first time. He said how he had recently changed jobs to something which better suited him. I couldn’t believe how much it showed! He was always friendly, but now, he was positively glowing, and his energy was palpable. He was a whole new person!

One of my favorite games is to ask people what they would be if they could no longer do what they currently do for a living, and money was not a factor. I’ve found that most who truly love what they do have a hard time answering, as if they’d never thought of it before.

People who love what they do have a gleam in their eye; they resonate on a level that is contagious and makes you want to be around them, or just be like them. You’d be hard pressed to find many things more inspiring than watching passionate professionals in their element.

The decimation of the COVID-19 pandemic upon our hospitality industry was devastating. Four years later, with inflation still looming high, and government stipends running dry, our industry is still suffering the lingering consequences of wildfires, blackouts and patrons who can no longer afford an evening out.

What is it are we actually paying for, or willing to pay for, when we make the conscious decision for a night on the town?

The tragic closure of local icon establishments like Like Like Drive-In taught me one of the things I’m willing to pay for is the ability to keep patronizing beloved establishments. Where I ate became less about what I was craving on any specific evening, and more about which restaurant I wanted to see still open a year from now. And yes, those restaurant choices were often based on the creativity and execution of the menu, but just as importantly were they based on the excellent service by those working there, and the relationships I had built with them.

There is a saying in our industry, that a guest will tip more for the genuine care with which a mistake is remedied, than they would have if no mistake was made at all. If there’s one thing my regulars have taught me over the years, it’s that it was the bespoke experience, not flawless execution, for which they returned time and time again.

While I’m no longer behind a bar per se, my new favorite bespoke experiences to create are for those I teach as a mixology and spirits educator. Seeing their eyes light up when they suddenly feel empowered and impassioned, realizing true service is more about curiosity, engagement and connection with your guest, than perfect knowledge or order-taking, is like watching my friend on stage that one day at Diamond Head Theatre. While it’s possible to be good at something you don’t love, it’s impossible to truly love something and not shine at it.

One of the questions I get most often in education is how to help cocktail connoisseurs make healthier pau hana choices.

Start with quality ingredients, like a zero-additive, 100% agave tequila. By law, tequila is allowed to have up to 1% undisclosed additives in the form of coloring, preservatives and non-agave sugars. Look for a zero-additive tequila, like El Tequileno, for a superior after work pick-me-up.

Mexican Cafe Old Fashioned

Ingredients:

2 ounces El Tequileno Tequila Reposado

0.5 ounces Averna Amaro

0.25 ounces Alma Tepec Licor de Chile Pasilla Mixe

0.5 ounces agave cinnamon syrup (Steep 4 ounces Tres Agaves agave nectar with 4 ounces hot water and 2 cinnamon sticks for 30 minutes)

0.5 ounces cold brew coffee

Directions: Stir all ingredients over ice and strain over large format ice cube into Old Fashioned glass. Express oil from an orange peel over top and drop inside cocktail.

Alicia Yamachika is a bartender and craft mixologist, who currently is the key account manager at Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits on Oahu. Follow her on Instagram (@alicia_yamachika). Her column will appear every second Wednesday in Crave.