Best-kept secret

Oahu’s highly anticipated Le Diner en Blanc returns Saturday, July 27, at a secret location. The urban French-themed picnic features fashion, entertainment, delicious food and tantalizing libations.

As always, guests are expected to dress to the nines in white only. To ensure the location is kept secret until the last minute, attendees will meet at the designated departure location and will then be escorted by a Le Diner en Blanc volunteer.

Guests must bring their own table settings, including a table, two white chairs and a white tablecloth. And they must also bring a picnic basket packed with fine food, proper stemware and white dinnerware. The event does offer a catered picnic basket option, which must be reserved online and can be picked up on-site and showcases dishes by featured chef Rian Lee from Fusion Café + Wine. Lee has curated a three-course picnic and two supplemental trays to share, which include a charcuterie, a cheese option and a gourmet spread of bite-sized canapés.

To learn more, check out honolulu.dinerenblanc.com.

A hidden gem for pastas

Located in the 808 Center, Little G Cafe is known for its pizza, but you have to check out its pastas. Menus change weekly.

Previous featured dishes included burrata with grilled peaches, cracked pepper, sea salt and chile flakes ($16), rotini Bolognese with ricotta ($17) and full-sheet homemade ravioli with ricotta, crushed tomatoes, sliced garlic and wilted spinach ($22). Pastas are served after 5 p.m.

The 14-inch pizzas in flavors like margherita, cremini and truffle, pepperoni and basil and sausage/spinach/garlic are still available.

Little G Cafe is open 3-9 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays (and at 11 a.m. for the Slice Shop on Sundays).

Follow the biz on Instagram (@littlegcafe).

New Korean-inspired breakfast spot

Morning Feed just opened in the 808 Center and features Korean-inspired breakfast dishes.

The menu includes Waffle Bap — a twist on bibimbap featuring kimchi fried rice with egg, corned beef and nori — Good Moanin Burrito (rib-eye steak, egg, hash browns, caramelized kimchi and Oaxacan cheese in a flour tortilla, Korean street toast (egg in shredded cabbage with American cheese and ham and Farm to Jar’s strawberry jam), Kream Chi Schmear (an everything bagel topped with kimchi cream cheese) and Yobo Toast, Morning Feed’s version of French toast with Farm to Jar’s exclusive Korean pear compote.

Don’t forget to grab some housemade gochu cookies for the road. These confections feature a snickerdoodle base with gochujang and brown butter, so you get a little bit of tartness, sweet and savory in each bite.

Morning Feed is open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. (closed Tuesdays). Follow the biz on Instagram (@mfmorningfeed).

Brunch with traditional Mexican fare

Tlaxcalli’s Sunday brunch offers traditional Mexican cuisine. Brunch is from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

Popular dishes include huevos ahogados (two eggs poached in your choice of ranchera or verde salsa, topped with avocado and cotija cheese), huevos a la Mexicana (two eggs scrambled with onions, tomatoes, bell peppers and topped with cheese), and torta de huevos y camaron (shrimp omelet with onions, tomatoes and jalapeños topped with melted cheese and avocado; served with beans and tortillas).

Chilaquiles — crispy fried tortillas strips smothered with a choice of red ranchera sauce or housemade mole, topped with cheese and two eggs cooked to your liking — are a customer favorite.

Many dishes are served with beans and tortillas. Besides the brunch dishes, the eatery’s full menu is still available.

Call 808-888-5200 or visit tlaxcalli.com.