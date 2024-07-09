Creative combinations

Swipe or click to see more

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

It seems like fusion eateries are popping up all around Oahu. Tantalize your taste buds with dishes from these unique spots:

ASIAN-ITALIAN

Recently opened Giovedi (10 N. Hotel St.) — located in the former Encore Saloon space in Chinatown — is a self-described “Italian-ish” restaurant that combines bold pan-Asian flavors with traditional Italian cooking techniques.

Enjoy dishes like tuna carpaccio with Calabrian chili crisps, mushroom donburi, gnocchi Mapolonese, char siu pork, and prosciutto San Daniele. The latter is unique, as the prosciutto is served with fluffy Vietnamese doughnuts and Giardiniera pickles so diners can create their own mini sandwiches.

Call 808-723-9049 or follow the biz on Instagram (@giovedirestaurant).

BRAZILIAN-ITALIAN

San Paolo Pizza and Wine (1765 Ala Moana Blvd.) features a blend of Brazilian and Italian flavors in its cuisines. Its pizzas celebrate a fusion of the two cultures through the use of high-quality imported ingredients from Brazil and Italy.

Bestselling pizzas include calabresa with Catupiry (Brazilian smoked sausage with Catupiry cheese) and quattro formaggi (Italian four cheeses).

Call 808-425-5396 or visit sanpaolopizzeria.com.

JAPANESE-MEXICAN

Located within popular nightlife destination Buho Cocina y Cantina (2250 Kalakaua Ave. Ste. 525), Sushi Fukurou Waikiki is a private sushi bar that can seat about eight people.

Both “fukuro” and “buho” translate to “owl,” which is a symbolic animal in Hawaiian culture. Diners can anticipate an omakase-style experience that features a blend of Mexican flair and Japanese kaiseiki.

Dishes from previous menus included uni avocado toast, zuke bluefin akami nigiri wrapped in a blanch chive and topped with an uzura egg, and vanilla ice cream with matcha churros.

The eatery has two seatings (5:30-7:30 p.m. and 7:45-9:45 p.m.) Tuesdays-Fridays.

Visit sushifukurou.com.

KOREAN-MEXICAN

Kakaako-based K-MEX HI (961 Kawaiahao St.) offers Mexican food with a Korean twist. Its burritos, bowls, tacos, quesadillas, tortes and salads are available with Korean-inspired meats like beef bulgogi and spicy pork bulgogi, as well as Mexican-inspired meats like carne asada steak.

Spicy pork bulgogi burritos are the most popular dish. All burritos come with rice, beans, cheese, onions, kimchi salsa and sour cream.

Follow the biz on Instagram (@kmexhi).

SINGAPOREAN-MALAYSIAN

SingmaTei (1450 Ala Moana Blvd. Ste. 1160B), located in the Makai Food Court at Ala Moana Center, offers a variety of Singaporean and Malaysian fare. The eatery is celebrating its four-year anniversary by offering 10% off all food items until July 18.

Popular dishes include shrimp laksa, chicken laksa, herbal pork ribs soup with rice, curry pineapple shrimp with look funn roll, and Indian curry-style chicken masala with coconut rice.

Call 808-940-6228 or follow the biz on Instagram (@singmatei).

SPANISH-ITALIAN

Rigo Spanish Italian (885 Kapahulu Ave.) recently celebrated its five-year anniversary. It’s known for its Spanish Josper-grilled entrees, tapas and wines, wood-fired pizzas and housemade pastas.

Customer favorites include crostini with prosciutto, papaya and mascarpone cheese; patatas bravas; Kona “kampachi” carpaccio; and margherita pizzas. Paellas — including red king crab and jumbo shrimp, seafood and squid ink — are especially popular.

Call 808-735-9760 or visit rigohawaii.com.