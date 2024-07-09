More cheese? Yes, Please

National Mac and Cheese Day is coming up July 14. If you’re looking to indulge in ultra-cheesy concoctions, check these out:

A staple side dish

Little Joe’s Steakhouse (various locations) is known for its relaxed, family- friendly atmosphere. Steaks and side dishes are available a la carte. The eatery’s bacon mac and cheese ($13.50) is one of the most popular sides on the menu.

Visit littlejoessteakhouse.com.

A ‘heavenly’ choice

Heavenly Island Lifestyle Hawaii Kai (7192 Kalanianaole Hwy. Ste. D-105) offers a variety of cold and hot tapas during dinner. Popular hot tapas include the original mac and cheese ($11) — complete with a creamy, homemade cheese sauce — and the blue cheese mac and cheese ($12.50). The latter is designed with blue cheese fanatics in mind.

Call 808-517-3777 or visit heavenly-hawaiikai.com.

Numerous cheesy choices

Known for its elevated pub fare, Smith & Kings (69 N King St.) offers mac and cheese dishes during both brunch (weekends from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.) and dinner. Choose from the classic mac and cheese ($18) — elbow macaroni coated with a five-cheese béchamel sauce and green onions — or lobster mac and cheese ($25), which is topped with butter-poached lobster. Meanwhile, the Mac Daddy ($25) features the classic mac and cheese topped with buttermilk fried chicken.

Call 808-744-5772 or visit thesmithandkings.com.

Kelli Shiroma Braiotta’s column features a variety of tips and insider knowledge about Oahu’s dining scene. Follow Kelli on Instagram (@kellishiromabraiotta).