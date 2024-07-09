City and County of Honolulu, ACLU jointly dismiss ‘public welfare laws’ lawsuit
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Ronald San Agustin received a citation from a Honolulu police officer Monday for structures on the sidewalk of Ilalo Street in Kakaako. San Agustin lives in a tent around the area but was watching over the encampment for a family of four who were away at work for the day.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
A Honolulu police officer talked to an unhoused person Monday on the corner of Ilalo and Koula streets in Kakaako.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
San Agustin broke down a tent after receiving the citation.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
A man pushed a shopping cart on Beretania Street near Aala Park.