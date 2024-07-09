Man, 25, arrested for allegedly hitting moving cars with bricks

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

A 25-year-old man was arrested Monday morning after he allegedly threw a brick through the driver’s- door window of a 45-year-old female motorist on Kamehameha Highway in Pearl City near the Waiau Power plant, according to law enforcement sources.

At 6:48 a.m. the woman was driving east while the suspect was crossing the street. Police received multiple 911 calls about a man throwing bricks at cars, hitting several of them.

As the victim passed him, he allegedly threw a brick through the driver’s-door window. The brick shattered the window and sent shards of glass into the woman’s face, hand and wrist, causing minor injuries.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services technicians responded and treated the woman for abrasions to her right wrist and bruising to the top of her hand.

She declined transport to an emergency room.

The suspect fled on foot, but Honolulu Police Department patrol officers found him and arrested him on suspicion of first-degree criminal property damage at 7:19 a.m.

Suspect Isaiah Keakua Mersburgh has four prior arrests for fourth-degree criminal property damage, one for abuse of a household member and two on suspicion of third-degree assault.

He has pending court appearances for the abuse case, assault, and petitions for protective orders against him, according to state court records.

He was charged June 7 in connection with two assaults on June 5 and 6, when he “intentionally, knowingly, or recklessly cause bodily injury to wit, physical pain and/or any impairment of physical condition,” to his mom.

He was sentenced to one year of probation, required to take anger management classes, and got credit for 12 days served in jail, according to state court records.

In a petition for a protective order June 7, Mersburgh’s mother wrote that he would scream profanities at her and that on June 5 he grabbed her from behind and put her into a chokehold because he wanted his phone back.

On June 6, Mersburgh allegedly got mad and punched his mother three times in the stomach, according to the petition. She ran out of the house, and Mersburgh allegedly chased her with a broom.

When the woman got home, she allegedly found her house trashed, and Mersburgh allegedly destroyed her iPad and other personal property. Mersburgh allegedly yelled at his father to open the gun safe in the home so he could “obtain weapon to harm me,” his mother wrote.

Mersburgh’s mother noted she is trying to get her son psychiatric care and other mental health and social serv­ices. The order was granted by the judge, but the mother dropped it 10 days later.

On June 26, Mersburgh was arrested on suspicion of criminal property and charged the next day.

Mersburgh, allegedly on June 26, “by means other than fire, did intentionally or knowingly damage the property of Queen’s Medical Center, without Queen’s Medical Center’s consent, in an amount exceeding $500.00.”

He has a court appearance in that case July 17.

On Friday, Mersburgh’s girlfriend of two years secured a protective order against him.

She accused Mersburgh of stalking her and her family and new boyfriend by showing up at her house, blocking her driveway and blasting loud music. He also allegedly sent texts stating a desire to assault her friends and family, and also sent pictures showing himself in her garage.

“Family owns guns,” Mersburgh’s ex-girlfriend wrote. “Also knows lots of people who can get their hands on firearms or weapon legally or illegally.”