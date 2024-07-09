Port security gets extra attention at RIMPAC
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
The Coast Guard has a significant role at the Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2024 for maritime safety and security. Armed transportable port security boats were on display Monday during a tour of the Sand Island base. California-based Port Security Unit 311 set up its operating base for the exercise for its first RIMPAC.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Above is Metalsmith Petty Officer 2nd Class Cole Chapoton with a 50-caliber machine gun mounted on a transportable port security boat.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Port Security Unit 311, led by commanding officer Cmdr. Pat Hanley, above, is made up mostly of reservists and is designed to be at the ready to deploy.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Aboard the USCGC Midgett, Ensign Madison Foht, left, and Ensign Harlan Brady talk in the wardroom.