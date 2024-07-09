Aloy honored in Cape Cod League

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Baldwin alumnus Wehiwa Aloy was named one of two players of the week in the Cape Cod Baseball League on Monday.

The Arkansas shortstop and 2025 MLB Draft prospect is having a huge summer for the Yarmouth-Dennis Red Sox in the top summer baseball league in the country.

Aloy leads the Cape with eight homers, 22 RBIs and a 1.051 OPS entering this week after hammering six home runs in his past five games.

He became the 13th player in the history of the league to homer three times in a single game on Thursday.

In five games played last week, Aloy drove in 11 runs and slashed .409/.409/1.227.

A Star-Advertiser All-State first-team selection as a senior, Aloy spent his freshman season in college at Sacramento State before transferring to Arkansas prior to last season.

He hit .270 in 60 games in his sophomore season with nine doubles and a team-leading 14 homers and 56 RBIs.

Chace Numata baseball game on Friday

The Chace Numata Senior All-Star Game will be played Friday.

The exhibition contest coordinated by longtime coach and former MLB scout Eric Tokunaga will be played at Les Murakami Stadium. Start time is set for 7:05 p.m.

The Hawaiian Stars, comprised of Oahu Interscholastic Association players, will battle the Aloha Stars, represented by players from the neighbor islands and the Interscholastic League of Honolulu. Rosters are set, Tokunaga said, but will not be released until game time.

There is no admission fee for the event, which is played every year in memory of Numata, the former Pearl City standout catcher who died in September 2019 from injuries suffered in a skateboarding accident in Pennsylvania, where he was playing his 10th season of minor league baseball.

The game will also be broadcast on Hawaii Sports Radio Network.