Top Hawaii QB Sagapolutele commits to Cal

Brothers John-Keawe Sagapolutele, left, and Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele were top QBs in their recruiting classes.

Swipe or click to see more

Swipe or click to see more

Swipe or click to see more

Mililani quarterback Kini McMillan (10) throws the football against the Kapolei Hurricanes during the first half of an OIA football game on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Kapolei.

Swipe or click to see more

Swipe or click to see more

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

With Campbell’s Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele deciding to orally commit to California on Monday, the state’s No. 1 prospect in the class of 2025 from Hawaii is set to make history.

Sagapolutele joins Kapolei’s Liatama Amisone (San Jose State) and Mililani’s Kini McMillan (Washington) as seniors who have announced commitments to FBS schools. Assuming they all follow through and sign in December, it will be the first time three quarterbacks from the same high school class in the state of Hawaii will sign with FBS schools.

Sagapolutele, a 6-foot-3 left-handed quarterback, chose Cal out of a final four list of offers that included Boise State, Oregon State and Utah State.

He made the announcement on a live broadcast on the 247 Sports YouTube page.

“It’s everything. They checked up all the boxes for sure,” Sagapolutele said of the decision. “The coaching staff is great. When I finally first got that offer, they were hard on me. They were a team that kept recruiting me. Their offensive is great. It’s a place I know I will develop.”

He recently competed in the finals of the Elite 11 quarterback competition and was the last player among the group to make a college commitment.

Sagapolutele is the second Hawaii player to commit to Cal after Kahuku defensive lineman LeBron Williams made his commitment to the Golden Bears in June.

Sagapolutele enters his senior season at Campbell ninth on Hawaii’s career passing yardage list with 7,244 yards and 67 touchdowns in 24 games. He is the only quarterback in state history to have multiple seasons of at least 3,450 passing yards.

He needs 2,605 yards to break the record held by current Oregon quarterback and Mililani alum Dillon Gabriel.

McMillan was the first of the three quarterbacks to make his college commitment in May, choosing the Huskies, who had also offered Sagapolutele.

McMillan led Mililani to an OIA championship and a berth in the state final last year. He threw for 3,159 yards and 39 touchdowns with five interceptions.

Amisone, who guided Kapolei to its first eight-win season last year since Taulia Tagovailoa led the Hurricanes to the state semifinals in 2016, threw for 2,501 yards and 33 touchdowns while rushing for 1,068 yards and 14 TDs. He gave his commitment to new Spartans head coach Ken Niumatalolo and offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Craig Stutzmann — both UH alumni — about two weeks ago.

Sagapolutele is rated the No. 1 prospect in the state in the class of 2025 by 247 Sports. Saint Louis offensive lineman Houston Kaahaaina-Torres, who committed to Nebraska on Sunday, is ranked No. 2, with Kahuku’s Max Fonoimoana (Utah) at No. 3 and Punahou linebacker Ko’o Kia (Notre Dame) rated fourth.

Kahuku athlete Mana Carvalho and defensive back Aiden Manutai are the top two remaining uncommitted prospects from Hawaii. Both are expected to make their decisions public on Friday.

Farrington OL Hoopii picks SMU

Farrington offensive lineman Abel Hoopii announced his college commitment on Monday afternoon, choosing SMU from a final four list that included Hawaii, Texas San Antonio and San Jose State.

His commitment was also broadcast on the 247 Sports YouTube page.

“Turning 17 in May and choosing what was the best for my future has been the hardest challenge ever,” Hoopii said. “After hard prayer, research and relationship, SMU ended up on the top.”

Hoopii, who played for Kahuku last season and was listed at 6 feet 4 and 340 pounds, is one of two Govs to commit to an FBS school. Edge rusher Zaden Mariteragi announce in June his commitment to Hawaii.

HAWAII QUARTERBACK CLUB

Hawaii quarterbacks to sign with FBS schools out of high school since 2016

YEAR PLAYER HIGH SCHOOL COLLEGE

2025 Liatama Amisone Kapolei San Jose State

Kini McMillan Mililani Washington

Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele Campbell Cal

2024 Tuli Tagovailoa-Amosa Kahuku San Jose State

2023 John-Keawe Sagapolutele Punahou Hawaii

2022 AJ Bianco Saint Louis Nevada

2021 Cameron Friel Kailua UNLV

2020 Jayden de Laura Saint Louis Washington State

2019 Dillon Gabriel Mililani UCF

2018 Chevan Cordeiro Saint Louis Hawaii

2017 Tua Tagovailoa Saint Louis Alabama

2016 McKenzie Milton Mililani UCF

Source: Billy Hull, Star-Advertiser

WHERE HAWAII’S TOP RECRUITS ARE HEADED

Hawaii class of 2025 college commits

NAME POS. HIGH SCHOOL COLLEGE

Liatama Amisone QB Kapolei San Jose State

Maximum Fonoimoana LB Kahuku Utah

Javian Goo OL Kapolei Arizona

Abel Hoopii OL Farrington SMU

Isaiah Iosefa DB Waipahu Arizona State

Houston Kaahaaina-Torres OL Saint Louis Nebraska

Jordan Kernaghan OL Campbell Hawaii

Ko’o Kia LB Punahou Notre Dame

Titan Lacaden WR Saint Louis Hawaii

Zaden Mariteragi DE Farrington Hawaii

Kini McMillan QB Mililani Washington

Aisiah Paogofie LB Campbell Hawaii

Benjamin Roberts LB Kahuku Nevada

Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele QB Campbell Cal

Donte Utu DB Punahou Stanford

Timothy Wallace DB Mililani Army

LeBron Williams DL Kahuku Cal

Source: Billy Hull, Star-Advertiser