Scoreboard – July 9, 2024

Tuesday, July 9, 2024
77°
Today's Paper
Today
•
Updated
10:44 p.m.
Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.
From as low as $12.95 /mo.
Calendar
Today
GOLF– 67thWaialae Women’s Invitational, at Waialae Country Club, 7:30 a.m.
WEDNESDAY
No local sporting events scheduled.
BULLETIN BOARD
COACH VACANCY
Kapolei High School is accepting
applications for the Wrestling position.
This position will be responsible for all
aspects of the Wrestling program. Some duties include: teaching of Wrestling
techniques/strategies, administrative
duties such as staffing and monitoring of grades and character development.
Email resume to:
darren.camello@k12.hi.us
Resumes being accepted till July 31.
GOLF
67TH WAIALAE WOMEN’S
INVITATIONAL
Monday
At Waialae Country Club
First Round
Championship flight
Low gross
1. Marcie Teal 36-37—73
2. Jeannie Pak 39-36—75
Low Net
1. Jeannie Pak 35-33—68
2. Tanya Watumull 34-36—70
A flight
Low Gross
1. In Byun 40-42–82
2. Laura Stamm 42-42–84
2. Mira Jang 41-43 —84
1. In Byun 31-34—65
2. Mira Jang 34- 36—70
B flight
Low Gross
1. Kyong Marshall 46-42—88
2. Ann Yoshimura 45-44—89
2. On Choe 43-46—89
1. Kyong Marshall 36-32—68
2. Ann Yoshimura 35-34—69
C flight
1. Kristina Li 46-48–94
2. Tamiko Takebayashi 46-51–97
1. Kristina Li 35-37–72
2. Tamiko Takebayashi 34-39–73
D flight
1. Marie Imanaka 46-46–92
2. Bev Zukow 46-49–95
1. Marie Imanaka 32-32–64
2. Bev Zukow 32-36–68
PGA Money Leaders
Through Monday
Trn Money
1. Scottie Scheffler 15 $27,696,857
2. Xander Schauffele 16 $12,636,359
3. Rory McIlroy 14 $10,034,663
4. Wyndham Clark 15 $9,728,974
5. Ludvig Aberg 14 $7,830,996
6. Hideki Matsuyama 14 $7,597,328
7. Sahith Theegala 18 $7,562,683
8. Collin Morikawa 16 $7,509,251
9. Bryson DeChambeau 3 $6,993,000
10. Patrick Cantlay 15 $5,406,236
11. Chris Kirk 17 $5,306,314
12. Byeong-Hun An 17 $5,175,436
13. Shane Lowry 15 $5,093,519
14. Matthieu Pavon 14 $5,032,807
15. Tony Finau 17 $4,881,059
16. Akshay Bhatia 20 $4,842,489
17. Sung-jae Im 19 $4,743,971
18. Brian Harman 17 $4,731,371
19. Christiaan Bez. 17 $4,651,537
20. Tom Hoge 20 $4,188,591
21. Justin Thomas 14 $4,130,659
22. Sepp Straka 18 $4,062,900
23. Russell Henley 15 $4,016,967
24. Tom Kim 20 $3,946,917
25. Will Zalatoris 16 $3,790,798
26. Adam Hadwin 18 $3,779,657
27. Cameron Young 17 $3,758,346
28. Davis Thompson 20 $3,730,873
29. Sam Burns 16 $3,680,979
30. Stephan Jaeger 18 $3,669,033
31. Tommy Fleetwood 14 $3,648,115
32. Jason Day 17 $3,573,684
33. Taylor Pendrith 19 $3,572,892
34. Max Homa 16 $3,550,664
35. J.T. Poston 18 $3,468,669
36. Si Woo Kim 18 $3,354,132
37. Thomas Detry 17 $3,342,119
38. Corey Conners 18 $3,301,241
39. Matt Fitzpatrick 17 $3,184,774
40. Denny McCarthy 18 $3,156,123
41. Robert MacIntyre 19 $3,135,145
42. Keegan Bradley 16 $3,133,529
43. Nick Taylor 18 $3,067,934
44. Cam Davis 17 $3,061,882
45. Jake Knapp 19 $3,012,211
46. Austin Eckroat 18 $2,925,154
47. Harris English 17 $2,680,159
48. Viktor Hovland 11 $2,647,858
49. Billy Horschel 17 $2,595,530
50. Jordan Spieth 18 $2,567,374
51. Mackenzie Hughes 17 $2,526,004
52. Alex Noren 16 $2,507,210
53. Eric Cole 24 $2,494,462
54. Grayson Murray 13 $2,471,531
55. Peter Malnati 20 $2,467,367
56. Ben Griffin 23 $2,449,330
57. Luke List 18 $2,444,305
58. Aaron Rai 19 $2,418,463
59. Patrick Rodgers 19 $2,378,481
60. Erik Van Rooyen 17 $2,360,497
61. Minwoo Lee 13 $2,325,686
62. Taylor Moore 19 $2,316,050
63. Davis Riley 19 $2,061,308
64. Mark Hubbard 19 $2,033,028
65. Maverick McNealy 17 $2,016,020
66. Brendon Todd 19 $1,969,229
67. Emiliano Grillo 17 $1,952,468
68. Seamus Power 18 $1,876,679
69. Adam Schenk 22 $1,789,246
70. Lee Hodges 21 $1,768,596
71. Lucas Glover 18 $1,765,830
72. Andrew Putnam 18 $1,729,342
73. Victor Perez 17 $1,718,801
74. Adam Scott 14 $1,676,804
75. Nicolai Hojgaard 15 $1,656,265
76. Kevin Yu 18 $1,596,210
77. Keith Mitchell 18 $1,586,065
78. Ben Kohles 19 $1,586,013
79. Adam Svensson 22 $1,520,973