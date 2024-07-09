Scoreboard – July 9, 2024

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Calendar

Today

GOLF– 67thWaialae Women’s Invitational, at Waialae Country Club, 7:30 a.m.

WEDNESDAY

No local sporting events scheduled.

BULLETIN BOARD

COACH VACANCY

Kapolei High School is accepting

applications for the Wrestling position.

This position will be responsible for all

aspects of the Wrestling program. Some duties include: teaching of Wrestling

techniques/strategies, administrative

duties such as staffing and monitoring of grades and character development.

Email resume to:

darren.camello@k12.hi.us

Resumes being accepted till July 31.

GOLF

67TH WAIALAE WOMEN’S

INVITATIONAL

Monday

At Waialae Country Club

First Round

Championship flight

Low gross

1. Marcie Teal 36-37—73

2. Jeannie Pak 39-36—75

Low Net

1. Jeannie Pak 35-33—68

2. Tanya Watumull 34-36—70

A flight

Low Gross

1. In Byun 40-42–82

2. Laura Stamm 42-42–84

2. Mira Jang 41-43 —84

Low Net

1. In Byun 31-34—65

2. Mira Jang 34- 36—70

B flight

Low Gross

1. Kyong Marshall 46-42—88

2. Ann Yoshimura 45-44—89

2. On Choe 43-46—89

Low Net

1. Kyong Marshall 36-32—68

2. Ann Yoshimura 35-34—69

C flight

Low Gross

1. Kristina Li 46-48–94

2. Tamiko Takebayashi 46-51–97

Low Net

1. Kristina Li 35-37–72

2. Tamiko Takebayashi 34-39–73

D flight

Low Gross

1. Marie Imanaka 46-46–92

2. Bev Zukow 46-49–95

Low Net

1. Marie Imanaka 32-32–64

2. Bev Zukow 32-36–68

PGA Money Leaders

Through Monday

Trn Money

1. Scottie Scheffler 15 $27,696,857

2. Xander Schauffele 16 $12,636,359

3. Rory McIlroy 14 $10,034,663

4. Wyndham Clark 15 $9,728,974

5. Ludvig Aberg 14 $7,830,996

6. Hideki Matsuyama 14 $7,597,328

7. Sahith Theegala 18 $7,562,683

8. Collin Morikawa 16 $7,509,251

9. Bryson DeChambeau 3 $6,993,000

10. Patrick Cantlay 15 $5,406,236

11. Chris Kirk 17 $5,306,314

12. Byeong-Hun An 17 $5,175,436

13. Shane Lowry 15 $5,093,519

14. Matthieu Pavon 14 $5,032,807

15. Tony Finau 17 $4,881,059

16. Akshay Bhatia 20 $4,842,489

17. Sung-jae Im 19 $4,743,971

18. Brian Harman 17 $4,731,371

19. Christiaan Bez. 17 $4,651,537

20. Tom Hoge 20 $4,188,591

21. Justin Thomas 14 $4,130,659

22. Sepp Straka 18 $4,062,900

23. Russell Henley 15 $4,016,967

24. Tom Kim 20 $3,946,917

25. Will Zalatoris 16 $3,790,798

26. Adam Hadwin 18 $3,779,657

27. Cameron Young 17 $3,758,346

28. Davis Thompson 20 $3,730,873

29. Sam Burns 16 $3,680,979

30. Stephan Jaeger 18 $3,669,033

31. Tommy Fleetwood 14 $3,648,115

32. Jason Day 17 $3,573,684

33. Taylor Pendrith 19 $3,572,892

34. Max Homa 16 $3,550,664

35. J.T. Poston 18 $3,468,669

36. Si Woo Kim 18 $3,354,132

37. Thomas Detry 17 $3,342,119

38. Corey Conners 18 $3,301,241

39. Matt Fitzpatrick 17 $3,184,774

40. Denny McCarthy 18 $3,156,123

41. Robert MacIntyre 19 $3,135,145

42. Keegan Bradley 16 $3,133,529

43. Nick Taylor 18 $3,067,934

44. Cam Davis 17 $3,061,882

45. Jake Knapp 19 $3,012,211

46. Austin Eckroat 18 $2,925,154

47. Harris English 17 $2,680,159

48. Viktor Hovland 11 $2,647,858

49. Billy Horschel 17 $2,595,530

50. Jordan Spieth 18 $2,567,374

51. Mackenzie Hughes 17 $2,526,004

52. Alex Noren 16 $2,507,210

53. Eric Cole 24 $2,494,462

54. Grayson Murray 13 $2,471,531

55. Peter Malnati 20 $2,467,367

56. Ben Griffin 23 $2,449,330

57. Luke List 18 $2,444,305

58. Aaron Rai 19 $2,418,463

59. Patrick Rodgers 19 $2,378,481

60. Erik Van Rooyen 17 $2,360,497

61. Minwoo Lee 13 $2,325,686

62. Taylor Moore 19 $2,316,050

63. Davis Riley 19 $2,061,308

64. Mark Hubbard 19 $2,033,028

65. Maverick McNealy 17 $2,016,020

66. Brendon Todd 19 $1,969,229

67. Emiliano Grillo 17 $1,952,468

68. Seamus Power 18 $1,876,679

69. Adam Schenk 22 $1,789,246

70. Lee Hodges 21 $1,768,596

71. Lucas Glover 18 $1,765,830

72. Andrew Putnam 18 $1,729,342

73. Victor Perez 17 $1,718,801

74. Adam Scott 14 $1,676,804

75. Nicolai Hojgaard 15 $1,656,265

76. Kevin Yu 18 $1,596,210

77. Keith Mitchell 18 $1,586,065

78. Ben Kohles 19 $1,586,013

79. Adam Svensson 22 $1,520,973