President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign event at Sherman Middle School in Madison, Wis., on Friday. Numerous officials, lawmakers and strategists in Biden’s own party see his candidacy as unsustainable.

We must remember Friedrich Nietzsche’s observation: “Convictions are more dangerous foes of truth than lies.” Our steadfast adherence to unexamined beliefs and partisan loyalties blinds us to the nuanced truths and compromises necessary for effective governance. This moment demands a pivot from personality politics to a focus on the pressing issues at hand.

As the democratic clamor for President Biden to step down intensifies, an unsettling air of uncertainty looms over the political landscape. These calls are a dangerous distraction, steering us away from the substantive issues that truly matter.

Presidents are only briefly candidates; their primary role is to govern. The office of the president, with its vast network of appointees and advisers, must be seen as a vessel for addressing the nation’s most pressing concerns, rather than a stage for individual grandeur. The Founding Fathers envisaged a republic where substance would triumph over spectacle, and where the strength of the office would be measured not by the allure of its occupant but by the robustness of its policies.

In Federalist No. 68, Alexander Hamilton articulated the vision of a presidential election system designed to ensure that the office would not fall to those with “talents for low intrigue, and the little arts of popularity.” This vision, however, seems increasingly obscured in an age where political discourse is dominated by soundbites and sensationalism.

We have been ideologically divided for quite some time, and this division is exacerbated by our civic abdication — the neglect of our responsibilities as citizens in a democratic republic designed to keep real power in the hands of the people. The specter of a democracy in peril necessitates a recommitment to the foundational ideals set forth by our Founding Fathers.

James Madison, in Federalist No. 10, warned against the dangers of factionalism. George Washington, in his farewell address, cautioned against the creation of political parties, observing that they could become “potent engines by which cunning, ambitious, and unprincipled men will be enabled to subvert the power of the people and to usurp for themselves the reins of government.” His words echo with renewed urgency, reminding us that the preservation of liberty and justice requires vigilance and an unwavering dedication to the common good.

American democracy faces multifaceted threats, internal and external, from the erosion of democratic norms to the rise of autocratic tendencies globally. The true test of our republic lies in our response to these challenges. The current political turbulence should prompt a reinvigorated focus on the policies and principles that underpin our democratic fabric.

As we navigate these waters, it is crucial to remember that our republic has faced even greater challenges throughout history.

Yet, we emerged not only intact but often stronger.

Let us not allow the media to exaggerate our current situation and push us toward mayhem. We must keep our faculties, avoid fueling hysteria, and focus on thoughtful, deliberate action.

In the spirit of our founders, let us seize this opportunity to elevate the discourse, to reaffirm our commitment to a democracy that is as resilient as it is reflective of our highest ideals. The true strength of our nation lies not in the popularity of its leaders but in the collective will of its people to uphold the principles of justice, equality and liberty.

This moment in history is not one to be squandered in the pursuit of popular replacements or the allure of new faces alone. It is a call to action — to fortify our democratic institutions, to prioritize competence over popularity, and to demand a politics of substance.

Kapolei resident Matthew Lorin is a community advocate and former director of democracy, human rights and humanitarian affairs on the National Security Council (1993-95).