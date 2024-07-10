Letter: 2024 shares similarities with nation’s founding

In honor of this Fourth of July, I printed out and read aloud the Declaration of Independence. Of course, I recognized the opening phrases most of us learned in early social studies courses, but reading through the full document, I was astonished by the parallels of what the Founding Fathers so vehemently objected to and what Donald J. Trump and Project 2025 propose as an authoritarian model moving forward. I found the Founding Fathers’ detailed charges against King George in 1776 to be astonishing similar to what Trump’s closest allies propose with Project 2025, in which they call for the second American Revolution.

Please read the Declaration of Independence in its entirety, and vote to keep America America.

Eden Lee Murray

Kaneohe

