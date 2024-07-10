Letter: Biden political tactics are real threat to democracy

Many Democrats believe another Trump administration will destroy democracy by persecuting political opponents with contrived lawfare, promoting disinformation and misinformation in the media and on the internet, usurping the authority of the legislative and judicial branches of our government, and weakening international relationships with longterm allies. How exactly would that differ from actions of the present administration?

George Krasnick

Kailua

