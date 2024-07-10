Letter: Cutting hotel fees for kamaaina is a win-win

Referring to the June 28 article, “Visitor industry downturn to extend well past spring”: Since the Hawaii Hotel Alliance is so worried about the loss of visitors to fill their hotels, why not offer kamaaina some awesome deals so we can have a staycation with our families? I’ve already checked out some prices in Waikiki that looked affordable until you factor in the resort fee, taxes and $50-70 per day for parking. How about eliminating the resort fee and give free parking to one car for us kamaaina?

I would love to treat my kids and grandchildren to a fun summer memory by renting two or three rooms for a few days. Isn’t filling rooms for half the price better than empty rooms? We’ve done plenty of staycations before the creation of resort fees and outrageous parking fees. Give us kamaaina families a summer break to remember.

Cherie Navarro

Palolo

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter