Letter: Kudos to Green for good post-debate TV update

I watched the TV coverage of Gov. Josh Green on CNN and think he did a great job.

His explanation not only as a doctor and a governor, but as a concerned citizen, is exactly what we needed to hear about President Biden. If Biden can prove in the next few months that he is up to the task, let’s give him our support and aloha.

Kathryn Beamer

Manoa

