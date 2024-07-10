Letter: Republicans should take critical look at Trump

I find it interesting that the Democratic Party is up in arms about how Joe Biden failed in his debate with Donald Trump. Democrats show no reservations in expressing their dismay in his performance and are voicing their desire that he withdraw from the presidential race, and rightly so.

But I find it more appalling that most of the Republican Party cannot bring themselves to hold Donald Trump accountable for all of his past misdeeds. I don’t see many of them telling Trump to drop out of the race, but I do know the reason why. Donald Trump proposes to go after anyone who opposes or is critical of him. These Republicans are a spineless group.

I wish the media would take an objective view of what injustice is taking place in this presidential race and call it out for what it is.

Wayne Uechi

Liliha

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter