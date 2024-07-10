Off the news: Temporary camp set up for Hilo homeless

A Salvation Army-operated shelter for homeless people in Hilo has been in the works for some time, with an opening planned in late August. In the meantime, however, some homeless people had established an unofficial camp downtown in a dry flood-control canal. Now, they must relocate because the Army Corps of Engineers plans inspections of the canal structure.

To avoid dispersing the campers around Hilo, Hawaii County has set up a temporary camp in a vacant lot near the canal, with 20 tents, portable toilets and washing facilities. The county is “committed to providing safe and reliable care while permanent housing options are being prepared,” Mayor Mitch Roth stated.