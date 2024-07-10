Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Wednesday, July 10, 2024 77° Today's Paper

Hawaii News

Hawaii nurses picket for safer staffing ratios

By Nina Wu

Today Updated 12:19 a.m.

BusinessEditors' Picks

CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Nurses picketed Tuesday outside The Queen’s Medical Center along Punchbowl Street. Pickets were also held at The Queen’s Medical Center-West Oahu campus and at Kapi‘olani Medical Center for Women & Children.
1/2
Swipe or click to see more

CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

Nurses picketed Tuesday outside The Queen’s Medical Center along Punchbowl Street. Pickets were also held at The Queen’s Medical Center-West Oahu campus and at Kapi‘olani Medical Center for Women & Children.

CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Unionized nurses from two state health care systems held joint informational pickets in front of three Oahu hospitals on Tuesday morning calling for safer staff-to-patient ratios. A group held signs in front of The Queen’s Medical Center along Punchbowl Street.
2/2
Swipe or click to see more

CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

Unionized nurses from two state health care systems held joint informational pickets in front of three Oahu hospitals on Tuesday morning calling for safer staff-to-patient ratios. A group held signs in front of The Queen’s Medical Center along Punchbowl Street.

CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Nurses picketed Tuesday outside The Queen’s Medical Center along Punchbowl Street. Pickets were also held at The Queen’s Medical Center-West Oahu campus and at Kapi‘olani Medical Center for Women & Children.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Unionized nurses from two state health care systems held joint informational pickets in front of three Oahu hospitals on Tuesday morning calling for safer staff-to-patient ratios. A group held signs in front of The Queen’s Medical Center along Punchbowl Street.
RELATED PHOTO GALLERY