New Hawaii laws signed for gun control, child protection

On Tuesday, Gov. Josh Green signed bills addressing public safety and crime response, including implementing stricter regulations on the sale and ownership of ammunition, and extending the statute of limitations for victims of childhood sexual abuse.

Senate Bill 2845 seeks to align the minimum age for purchasing ammunition with the minimum age for purchasing firearms, setting both at 21.

The new law would prohibit the sale and ownership of ammunition to people under 21 years old, with specific exemptions for hunting and target shooting activities.

Green shared that as a physician, he has encountered tragic cases related to gun violence.

On a personal level, Green revealed that his brother and uncle both took their own lives using guns. Although the circumstances involving his family were different, as they suffered from substance abuse and depression, he said he remains “horrified by gun violence.”

“I’m just so pleased that you guys are continuously taking up the question of gun violence and access to guns and access to ammunition,” Green said. “It means something to me personally.”

The law also implements strict identification verification requirements for sellers and updates penalties and enforcement measures to ensure compliance.

Nicole Nakasuji, a new mother and an educator, reached out to SB 2845 introducer — state Sen. Glenn Wakai (D, Kalihi-Salt Lake-Pearl Harbor) — after discovering that one of her students, who was a minor, had access to a firearm.

“I met a student several years ago when she was a freshman during her high school career. I learned how she struggled with her mental health, had a history of self-harm and had attempted suicide,” Nakasuji said. “I also knew she had access to an unsecured firearm, so when she came to me with the knowledge that she had learned that there was no age restriction to purchase ammunition, I was immediately concerned.”

Wakai had referred to Nakasuji as “the genesis of the ammo bill.”

SB 2197 broadens the definition of “advance gambling activity” to encompass a range of material support for gambling, including the creation of gambling games, maintenance of equipment and management of financial operations.

The law now emphasizes the responsibility of those with control over premises used for gambling and includes a repeal and reenactment clause effective July 1, 2029.

“In gambling houses, this is where often violence occurs,” Green said. “This is where there are a lot of drugs moving around. This is where people have guns because they are trying to protect whatever their gains are in these houses.”

House Bill 2231 aims to achieve a 30% representation of female law enforcement officers by 2030, inclusive of nonbinary officers.

The legislation emphasizes the advantages of diversity, such as enhanced public trust and better outcomes for crime victims. It mandates that law enforcement agencies recruit officers from varied educational backgrounds and establishes benchmarks to track progress toward achieving diversity goals.

Other bills that were enacted:

>> HB 2657: Establishes judicial procedures to prevent and remedy abusive litigation, which take effect Jan. 1.

>> SB 2193: Includes violation of privacy in the first and second degrees to the offense of using a computer in the commission of a crime.

>> SB 2532: Clarifies that the definition of “dwelling,” as it relates to offenses against property rights, includes multiunit buildings and connected parking or storage areas that are restricted to residents. Allows the owner of a multiunit building, an owner of an individual unit, a property manager or an authorized representative of the condominium association to act as a complainant for the purpose of investigating and prosecuting an offense of burglary in the first degree in a multiunit building.

>> SB 2706: Establishes the Clean Slate Expungement Task Force to develop a state-initiated record­-clearing program.

>> SB 3037: Amends the offense of promoting pornography for minors by allowing the prosecution of people who provide pornographic materials to undercover law enforcement officers who represent themselves as minors for purposes of undercover operations.

>> HB 1953: Requires the Judicial Council to conduct a comprehensive review of the Hawai‘i Penal Code and to recommend proposed changes. Requires the Judicial Council to appoint an advisory committee to assist in the review and allows the Judicial Council to also appoint a reporter and other staff as necessary.

>> HB 1611: Requires law enforcement agencies and the Law Enforcement Standards Board to consult the National Decertification Index and report certain information related to a law enforcement officer’s certification status to the Index. Takes effect July 1, 2026.

>> HB 2352: Exempts the administrator of the Law Enforcement Standards Board from civil service laws. Clarifies membership and certain powers and duties of the Law Enforcement Standards Board and establishes new deadlines for the completion of board responsibilities. Adds to the membership of the Law Enforcement Standards Board a member selected by the union representing police officers in the state.