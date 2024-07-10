On the Move: Girl Scouts of Hawaii

Wednesday, July 10, 2024
Beth Whitehead
Girl Scouts of Hawaii has elected Beth Whitehead to chair of its board of directors. Whitehead is
executive vice president and chief administration officer at American Savings Bank and has served on the organization’s board of directors since 2018. She also serves on the boards of Child &Family Service and the Hawaii Theatre Center.
