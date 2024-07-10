Tech View: Cloud calling is key to hybrid work era

In today’s world everyone is familiar with the concept of hybrid work. You might work at a physical location, remotely or a mixture of both. In fact, 50% of employees worldwide work outside of their primary office headquarters for at least 2.5 days a week, and 62% have a flexible working policy in place, according to IWG’s Global Workspace Survey.

These statistics also apply to Hawaii, where 59.6% of workers worked from home at the start of the pandemic. Additionally, 23.6% reported working exclusively remotely, and 23.4% reported working on a hybrid basis at the time of being surveyed, according to a state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism survey. Many companies have adopted hybrid work policies to improve work-life balance, reduce commuting time and save on costs for office space.

Hybrid work era

With the growth of re­-mote and hybrid working, employees can be available at any hour of the day. Similarly, the popularity of e-commerce has created the expectation for many businesses to be open 24/7/365. This can be stressful for employees, managers and owners. How can you do everything and be everywhere all the time? At any given time (whether during working hours or not), an employee could be using their business phone, personal cellphone or an office conference room to communicate with other employees or customers. Your business might also have peak hours where you and other employees are overloaded with traffic or calls.

Technology continues to evolve to fit the demands of this hybrid, 24/7/365 work era. Cloud calling is a prime example.

Cloud calling

What does cloud calling really mean?

Cloud calling includes much more than just phone calls — it’s an elevated version of a phone system. Enhancements include reliability, high-quality and secure audio, and video. This type of calling uses Voice over Internet Protocol, referred to as VoIP, so you can call whenever and wherever you can connect to the internet. Along with calling, there are features such as conferencing, messaging and file sharing. Audio and video calls, and messaging can be made from the office using a computer, or from anywhere using a mobile app. This means less hardware and maintenance, and more cost and time savings. Cloud infrastructure and applications can be quickly deployed, which minimizes the time between decision-­making and a return on investment.

VoIP users have many customizable features at their fingertips, such as advanced call management. For example, if a tour company needs to ensure that customers’ calls are directed to the correct destination, an auto attendant or virtual receptionist feature greets customers as they call in and routes the call without the need for an operator. The employee does not need to be tied to a desk to accept the call. They can pick up and return calls from the mobile app using the office number, which allows them to keep their personal number private. The collaboration feature allows for the owner to hold face-to-face meetings with employees or clients from anywhere.

Embrace the technology

Success in today’s world means embracing a virtual workspace with multiple screens and locations. Cloud calling with VoIP technology enables you to do just that and is only the first step. Cloud calling paired with a collaboration tool and secure, reliable internet can take you even further. Advanced calling and collaboration tools, such as the Webex Suite, allow you to call from anywhere at any time, and have meetings and message colleagues. Cloud calling and collaboration are possible only with a fast and secure network connection. Rely on sustainable connectivity, such as fiber internet, to support your growth in hybrid working.

Cloud calling is a step toward enabling a small business to feel and operate like a larger business. This is why small businesses consider cloud, collaboration, security and mobility their top four IT priorities, according to A Techaisle Cloud Calling & Collaboration SMB Buyer’s Guide.

Our advice: Don’t limit yourself and your business to phone lines and one physical workspace. Instead, prioritize cloud calling and collaboration. Since VoIP is sensitive to delay, be sure to do your homework and look for a service provider that offers strong connectivity and a strong local presence.

Marissa Hirakawa is a network engineering manager at Hawaiian Telcom. Reach her at Marissa.Hirakawa@hawaiiantel.com.