8-team Diamond Head Classic field set

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

The eight-team field for the 2024 Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic was announced Tuesday.

Charlotte, College of Charleston, Loyola Chicago, Murray State, Nebraska, Oakland and Oregon State will join host Hawaii for the 15th edition of the men’s basketball tournament set for Dec. 22, 23 and 25 at the SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

College of Charleston, Nebraska and Oakland made last season’s NCAA Tournament. The Golden Grizzlies upset No. 3 seed Kentucky, then lost to eventual semifinalist NC State in overtime.

Diamond Head Classic tickets are expected to go on sale in October.

Visit hawaiianairlinesdiamondheadclassic.com to sign up for special email offers and more information about the tournament.

UH soccer team releases 2024 schedule

The Hawaii women’s soccer team on Tuesday unveiled its 20-match schedule for the 2024 season, which is the program’s 30th anniversary.

The Rainbow Wahine open the season Aug. 15 against Georgia Southern in the Outrigger Kick Off at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium.

Hawaii, which will host three early-season tournaments, will play 12 home games.

The Rainbow Wahine, led by 14-year coach Michele Nagamine, then embark on a three-game road trip to the Pacific Northwest before entering the 10-match Big West season.

Hawaii’s first conference game will be Sept. 19 against visiting UC Davis. The regular-season finale is Oct. 31 against visiting Long Beach State.

The Rainbow Wahine went 5-8-1 overall and 4-5-1 in Big West play last season.

UH’s Turban earns CSC academic honors

Hawaii junior high-jumper Lilian Turban on Tuesday earned College Sports Communicators Academic All-America second-team honors.

Turban, of Tallinn, Estonia, is the second Rainbow Wahine track & field athlete to be recognized, joining Annett Wichmann in 2009.

Turban, a communications major, has also earned CSC Academic All-District recognition and MPSF All-Academic honors this season for her athletic and academic accomplishments.

Her appearance at the NCAA indoor national championships was the first by a UH athlete since 2010.

Bode named UH men’s tennis coach

Hendrik Bode was named the new Hawaii men’s tennis coach, athletics director Craig Angelos announced Tuesday.

Bode, of Lehrte, Germany, spent the past 13 seasons as coach of Division II Hawaii Pacific, his alma mater. He also served as HPU’s interim women’s coach last season.

Bode guided the Sharks men to the 2016 national title, and runner-up finishes in 2014 and 2015.

Bode replaces Joel Kusnierz, whose first year as UH men’s coach was 2020.