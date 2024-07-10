Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Wednesday, July 10, 2024 77° Today's Paper

Sports

UH AD Angelos says new stadium ‘absolutely essential’

By Stephen Tsai

Today Updated 11:43 p.m.

Editors' Picks

STAR-ADVERTISER Hawaii Athletic Director Craig Angelos.
1/1
Swipe or click to see more

STAR-ADVERTISER

Hawaii Athletic Director Craig Angelos.