Letter: Democracy is safe with Harris waiting in wings

Civics education matters. With all of the hand-wringing about President Joe Biden’s age and fitness to serve four more years, the important thing that few pundits have brought up is succession. Many are saying that President Biden should step aside to allow Vice President Kamala Harris to become the candidate. The fact is that it is too late to start a campaign from scratch. President Biden can run and serve until he no longer can, then Vice President Harris would take over and have the potential to run two more times.

It is time to get behind Biden/Harris and push hard to save our democratic republic from a wannabe autocrat and his fascist party.

Melvin Sakamoto

Palolo

