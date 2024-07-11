Letter: Dems have head in sand over Biden’s condition

I had to laugh at Gov. Josh Green’s assessment in Friday’s paper saying President Biden was sick and exhausted. At his age he probably was, but I do not believe that was cause for his terrible performance during the debate.

It is sad to say it, but I think the president is suffering from dementia. My dad had dementia for three years before he passed. Watching the president speak on several occasions, his train of thought wanders, as did my dad’s. I don’t know why the media and all of his Democrat followers think he is OK. He is not OK.

The Dems and media were all over President Trump in 2017 to get a cognitive test, but not for President Biden. They also claim Trump is a liar. I believe it’s the Democrats who are the habitual liars. They all have their heads in the sand.

Robert Hensler

Kakaako

