Letter: Dems need a candidate with vitality and vigor

Joe Biden really looks like an old man even though much effort was made to enhance his appearance. Can you imagine him on a bad day? Just compare him to Jill Biden. She looks more vibrant and alive, while Joe is ready for the old folks’ home.

The Democrats need another candidate to run for president. And let it not be Hillary Clinton, because she is the reason Donald Trump became president. Many people disliked her. We need a strong leader. Under Biden’s leadership, our country has become weak and vulnerable.

Clarence Chun

Kalihi

