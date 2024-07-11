Letter: Russia has no place in U.N. Security Council

An advanced Russian missile partially destroyed Ukraine’s largest children’s medical center. Some are trying to say it was an accident, but it’s one of the most advanced weapons the Russians have.

Vladimir Putin’s goal is to completely erase Ukraine, even if he has to kill everybody in the country. While Russian forces are attacking Ukraine, Russia is presently at the head of the United Nations Security Council. This is the second year of Putin’s “cakewalk” of a special military operation, where Ukrainian forces have held back what was supposedly the world’s second strongest military force. Russia annexed eastern Ukraine along with Crimea. What gives them the right to annex someone else’s country? There were Russians living there since the USSR, but a dispute happened entirely within the borders of Ukraine.

Russia had no right to interfere, yet it did. They should not be at the head of the Security Council.

Dave Kisor

Pahoa, Hawaii island

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter