Letter: Shocking demand from three former governors

I want to thank Gov. Josh Green for not caving in to the terrifyingly shocking and spineless demands of former Govs. John Waihee, Ben Cayetano and Neil Abercrombie. They called on President Biden to abandon his bid for the presidency due to a bad debate night.

Here’s the thing: If Donald Trump gets elected, Project 2025/Agenda 47 will go into action. Immediately. As Trump rounds up the LGBTQ, Muslims and others; dismantles the DOJ, DOE, FBI and Medicare; increases prescription drugs; and denies overtime pay, Biden’s bad debate night is the last thing you will be thinking about.

Nancy Manali-Leonardo

Diamond Head

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter