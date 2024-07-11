Off the news: Army hears public feedback on land leases

The Army is certainly getting an earful about its draft environment impact statement on options to extend its land leases with the state for Kahuku Training Area, Kawailoa-Poamoho Training Area and Makua Military Reservation. Public hearings at Waianae and Kahuku occurred earlier this week; the last meeting will be 6-8 p.m. tonight at Leilehua High School (livestream at www.youtube.com/live/rJUzreBenOM).

The public comment period runs through Aug. 7; for more info, see home.army.mil/hawaii/OahuEIS/project-home.