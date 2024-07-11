Off the news: Green declines to appoint interim senator

Gov. Josh Green has declined to appoint an interim member of the state Senate to replace former Sen. Maile Shimabukuro, who resigned effective May 31, so is not seeking reelection.

Hawaii law states that a governor has 60 calendar days after a vacancy opens to appoint a replacement from among three names submitted by the departing incumbent’s political party. In this case, the deadline would be July 31, 10 days before the primary election. Green concluded “democracy will best be served” by leaving the choice up to voters of the Nanakuli-Waianae-Makaha district — and he’s right. Democrats will now choose between Cedric Gates, a current House member, and Stacelynn Eli, a former representative.