Senior voters on Oahu get to size up candidates at fair
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Politicians met with voters at the candidates fair held Wednesday at the Lanakila Multi-Purpose Senior Center. House Speaker Scott Saiki, center in baseball cap, met attendees at the fair.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaii Sen. Donna Mercado Kim (D, Kapalama-Alewa-Kalihi-Kalihi Valley-Fort Shafter-Moanalua Gardens and Valley-Red Hill), left, with her son and incumbent Rep. Micah Kim Aiu (D, Fort Shafter-Moanalua-Aliamanu-Foster Village-portions of Aiea and Halawa) talked with voters at the candidates fair Wednesday at the Lanakila Multi-Purpose Senior Center.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Republican Dabbs Shotaro is running for the Hawaii State Senate to represent District 12 (Waikiki-Ala Moana-Kakaako-McCully).
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Kim Coco Iwamoto (D), who is running for a seat in the Hawaii House of Representatives to represent District 25 (Makiki-Punchbowl-Nuuanu-Dowsett Highlands-Pacific Heights-Pauoa), talks with Roland Manuel.