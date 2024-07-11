University of Hawaii’s Hardisty honored for leadership

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Hawaii beach volleyball player Sabrina Hardisty was one of 11 student-athletes to receive Big West Service and Leadership Awards on Wednesday.

The criteria encompasses service, leadership and academics. Those recognized engage consistently in activities that have an impact on the campus, community or regional levels.

Hardisty, who recently completed her athletic eligibility, was a member of Big West Undivided, which promotes diversity, equity and inclusion in athletic departments. The San Diego native also was involved in the UH Student Athlete Advisory Committee.

Hardisty was the cello section leader for the UH Symphony Orchestra and was involved with the UH Immunology Laboratory and UH Cell and Molecular Biology.

Hardisty earned an undergraduate degree in molecular bioscience & biotechnology (3.91 GPA) before graduating with a master’s degree in public health (3.74 GPA) this spring.