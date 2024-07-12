Letter: Amid Biden concerns, take chance with Trump

Former President Donald Trump during the debate against President Joe Biden on June 27 in Atlanta.

Ever since Joe Biden took office, the liberal networks and newspapers avoided reporting any negative news about him. However, after the Biden-Trump debate, things have changed dramatically. Today those same news networks and newspapers, some congressional Democrats and large donors are asking Biden to leave the race.

Many Biden supporters will point to his past accomplishments, but this is beside the point. Biden’s mental state has reached the point where it is doubtful he will be able to carry out the duties of the presidency effectively in the years ahead. The American public has the right to know about the physical and mental condition of our president. With all these serious concerns about Biden, why do people still support him? I would rather take my chances with Donald Trump.

Harold Nakagawa

Mililani

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter