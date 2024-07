President of the Heritage Foundation Kevin Roberts speaks during a press conference with members of the House Freedom Caucus on Capitol Hill in Washington on Sept. 12.

No voter — whether Republican, Democrat, Independent or undecided — will be able to make an informed choice in November unless they know about Project 2025. The plan, drawn up by the Heritage Foundation with wide conservative support, is designed to completely revamp our American form of government, and it is set to go into effect on Day One of the next Republican presidency. Many of its measures will be irreversible, and some are already activated by last week’s SCOTUS rulings.

The media need to provide thorough, informative news articles on this project — its background, leaders, goals and specific proposals — so that readers can judge for themselves what impact the kind of governance that Project 2025 envisions would have on just about everything that matters. Then they can choose. This historic election is about much more than Trump vs. Biden.

Sue Cowing

Kuliouou

