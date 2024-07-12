Letter: Efforts against drunken driving keep us all safer

As we continue to see the devastating result of drunken driving on the roads of Hawaii, it is clear that more needs to be done to prevent these senseless tragedies. That’s why I am writing to express my strong support for the policy to increase public awareness about the dangers of drunken driving. We can make a real difference in changing behaviors and saving lives.

By focusing on the risks and results of drunken driving, we can encourage individuals to make responsible choices and plan ahead for a safe ride home. I wish our leaders to prioritize this critical issue and provide the necessary resources to support this important policy. Together, we can create a safer and more responsible community for all the people of Hawaii.

Anemel Nowell

Palolo

