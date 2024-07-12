Letter: Efforts against drunken driving keep us all safer

Friday, July 12, 2024
77°
Today's Paper
Today
•
Updated
12:23 a.m.
Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.
From as low as $12.95 /mo.
As we continue to see the devastating result of drunken driving on the roads of Hawaii, it is clear that more needs to be done to prevent these senseless tragedies. That’s why I am writing to express my strong support for the policy to increase public awareness about the dangers of drunken driving. We can make a real difference in changing behaviors and saving lives.
By focusing on the risks and results of drunken driving, we can encourage individuals to make responsible choices and plan ahead for a safe ride home. I wish our leaders to prioritize this critical issue and provide the necessary resources to support this important policy. Together, we can create a safer and more responsible community for all the people of Hawaii.
Anemel Nowell
Palolo
EXPRESS YOURSELF
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.
>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.
>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813
>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter