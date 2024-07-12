Letter: Governing, policies are strong reasons for Biden

I am so dismayed by the attitude of Democrats calling for Joe Biden to withdraw based upon his ability to debate. I am not looking to elect a debater; I want someone who can govern. On that score, I would pick Biden a million times over anyone else. I like the infrastructure bill, something that the predecessor promised repeatedly and could not deliver on. Having suffered under the horrible burden of a student loan, I want Biden to wipe out the student loan debt of the millions who cannot get ahead. In short, Biden’s vision is mine. I don’t care that he might be older or slower. I want to support NATO and the Ukrainians, I want to stomp Vladimir Putin and build alliances. I am sorry for those who cannot understand that governing is an art, and no one who is complaining has exhibited a better solution.

Janice Kim

Kahala

