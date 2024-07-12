Another wildfire hits Maui near the anniversary of Lahaina blaze

The fire, which started Wednesday night, has burned approximately 300 acres. By Thursday morning the fire had expanded to 420 acres, driven by wind gusting up to 40 mph as it spread southeastward. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Nearly a year after the Aug. 8 Maui wildfires ravaged Lahaina, Maui County officials are now addressing a new wind-driven wildfire on Crater Road near Haleakala.

“On the brink of our one-year anniversary of our island’s wildfires, I realize as a community we’re experiencing many different emotions,” Maui Mayor Richard Bissen said during a news conference. “Any fire can be very concerning and distressing to many of us. I want to assure you that the county and state are collectively working together to maximize our resources and, most importantly, to keep our communities safe.”

As of late Thursday afternoon, the Maui Fire Department reported the Crater Road fire was 50% contained and that forward progress of the fire had been stopped as of earlier that afternoon, according to the Maui Fire Department.

The effort to stop the fires included four engines, three wildland engines, 11 tankers, five bulldozers, five helicopters, and a 27-person wildland crew from the state Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of Forestry and Wildlife.

While five helicopters were initially active, only two or three are flying due to fog and reduced visibility. Bulldozers have successfully cut control lines around most of the perimeter and will continue working.

MFD crews will remain on-scene Thursday night to monitor the situation, work on containment and extinguish hot spots.

No injuries or structural damage have been reported from the fire, which is at about 7,000-foot elevation.

County Water Supply Director John Stufflebean said that since the Crater Road Fire is far uphill relative to the county Department of Water Supply system, there are no current concerns over the safety of Upcountry drinking water. However, the department is prepared to respond if the system is threatened.

The fires prompted the closure of Crater Road and access to Haleakala National Park’s summit, as well as sunrise viewing and the campgrounds at Hosmer’s Grove. Crater Road was to remain closed Thursday night.

In response to the Crater Road fire, Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke — acting governor while Gov. Josh Green attends the National Governors Association 2024 Summer Meeting in Utah — signed an emergency proclamation early Thursday morning.

The proclamation authorizes the activation of the Hawaii National Guard for disaster relief and prohibits price gouging on Maui, also prohibiting unsolicited real estate purchase offers in Lahaina and Kula, which were devastated by wildfires in August.

On Thursday morning, Bissen also signed an emergency proclamation in response to the Crater Road fire.

“This proclamation authorizes the County to access federal assistance programs for individuals and public infrastructure, including funds for emergency response efforts to ensure continued and effective countywide response,” Bissen’s office said in an email.

Multiple Maui Fire Department ground units, the state Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of Forestry and Wildlife, National Parks firefighting crews, along with five bulldozers and three helicopters, responded to the fire.

Approximately 150-200 cars were located above the road closure Wednesday night; by Thursday, officials said the vehicles had been safely released.

While no evacuation orders have been issued for the Haleakala Crater Road fire, the Maui Emergency Management Agency continues to urge residents above Kekaulike and Haleakala highways — between Upper Kimo and Wai­poli roads — to prepare for possible evacuation.

Residents were advised to monitor radio, TV and mobile devices for official updates; 12 staff members have been evacuated from Haleakala National Park as a precaution.

State Rep. Kyle Yamashita (D, Pukalani-Makawao- Ulupalakua) issued a statement Thursday urging Maui residents to sign up for text alerts concerning the fires.

“We are closely monitoring the Haleakala Crater Road Fire and appreciate the tireless efforts of our dedicated county, state, and federal partners in mitigating its spread. Area residents should stay updated via official information from the County of Maui and be prepared for potential evacuation,” Yamashita said.

Maui County residents are encouraged to sign up for email or text alerts via “Civic Ready.”

Addressing comments posted on social media during the fire response, where residents expressed feelings of post-traumatic stress disorder related to the Aug. 8 Lahaina wildfires, Trever Davis of the state Department of Health shared tips for managing the complex layers of stress presented by the Crater Road fire.

“Some ways to manage this stress are to focus on your daily routine, take breaks, spend time with family and friends, connect with your support system,” Davis said in a statement.

Davis also recommended visiting the Maui Recovers website (mauirecovers.org) and calling the state’s support line at 808-446-6676 for guidance on resources that are available to residents.

“Take time to practice acceptance, prayer and spiritual practices that have helped you in the past,” he said. “And should you or anyone you know need crisis support, the 24/7 number to call is 988.”