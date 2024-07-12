Another wildfire hits Maui near the anniversary of Lahaina blaze
COURTESY DLNR
The fire, which started Wednesday night, has burned approximately 300 acres. By Thursday morning the fire had expanded to 420 acres, driven by wind gusting up to 40 mph as it spread southeastward. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
