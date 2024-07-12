Rearview Mirror: Hawaii swimmers had outsize presence at 1952 Olympics
STAR-ADVERTISER
Ford Konno from McKinley High School won three medals at the 1952 Olympics and broke several world records.
STAR-ADVERTISER
Yoshi Oyakawa from Hilo won the gold medal in the 100-meter backstroke.
STAR-ADVERTISER
Bill Woolsey won one gold medal at the 1952 Olympics and another in 1956.
STAR-ADVERTISER
Evelyn Kawamoto came home with two bronze medals from the Helsinki Games. She and Ford Konno were married in 1956.