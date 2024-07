Before last season, Nate Dreiling was the New Mexico State defensive coordinator. This past July, Dreiling got a call from the Utah State athletic director and was named the interim coach, replacing Blake Anderson.

LAS VEGAS >> Nate and Alexa Dreiling were celebrating her successful battle against breast cancer when they received news that would alter their lives.

“We’re actually in Dublin, Ireland, at a pub about to order dinner when my phone rings,” said Nate Dreiling, who was defensive coordinator of the Utah State football team. “I’m talking to the athletic director.”

That’s when they learned head coach Blake Anderson was placed on administrative leave with the intent to terminate him for allegedly failing to report incidents of sexual assault involving his program. At age 33, Dreiling was named interim head coach.

“The tough part about it is we couldn’t be there for the (players),” Dreiling said. “This is the (week of) the Fourth of July. Everybody’s home. Everybody is finding out via Zoom instead of in person. That was hard.”

Dreiling eventually was able to meet and communicate with the Aggies, “letting them know they’re going to be priority No. 1 for this organization.”

“I think the biggest thing was to eliminate the concerns,” Dreiling added. “We reiterated it’s the same goals and the ship’s heading in the same direction. The only thing I’m going to tweak as a head coach is what they want and what we think can help us. We don’t need a whole new overhaul. This is a very talented team and our goals are exactly what they should be. You come to Utah State to win a conference championship.”

As part of the action, the players and coaches were told they could not contact Anderson for 14 days. “I’m doing my best to respect (the edict),” quarterback Spencer Petras said. “It’s definitely hard.”

Anderson has hired a lawyer to challenge the accusations.

Anderson also doubled as the Aggies’ offensive play-caller. Over two days, Dreiling met with every player on offense and special teams. Kyle Cefalo, who was co-offensive coordinator and receivers coach, will call the plays.

“I told them the first act as a head coach is I don’t mess up the offense,” Dreiling said. “The confidence I have in the offensive room is second to none. I’ll stay out of their way. I’ll continue to run the defense.”

Dreiling has received advice from dozens of coaches, including Jerry Kill. Dreiling worked under Kill at New Mexico State last season.

“Coach Kill is like a unicorn,” Dreiling said. “What he’s done — and the places where he wins at — is truly remarkable. It was such an awesome experience sitting next to this guy and watching how he operates. A large part of what we do is because of him.”

Kill, a two-time cancer survivor, offered support and advice to Nate and Alexa. “Jerry is like a cockroach,” Dreiling said of Kill’s resiliency. “That dude is tough. He ain’t going anywhere. The last time I talked to him, he said he’s not going to retire, he’s just going to expire.”

Two months ago, Dreiling said, his wife was determined to be cancer free. “It’s been a whirlwind,” Dreiling said. “We actually finished up radiation in Logan (Utah). When you watch somebody go through that, it’s tough. You kind of put everything into perspective.”

Dreiling said his coaching style is not draconian. “I want to hide in the grass and make sure I give people the platform,” Dreiling said. “I think control is for amateurs. I need more influence. I can get my 3-year-old daughter to throw the trash away if I keep yelling at her. But how can I get her to just do it on her own? That’s how I try to lead. Give people their space, and give them room to be successful.”

Petras said: “Luckily, we have a lot of experience at Utah State on offense, coaches who have been around our system, been with Coach Anderson. There’s no change to the overall system. There’s not going to be a dropoff.”