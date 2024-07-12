Hawaii men’s basketball team hires Payton

Swipe or click to see more

Zerrion Payton has been hired as the Hawaii men’s basketball team’s director of player development, coach Eran Ganot announced Thursday.

Payton, of Oakland, Calif., served as a graduate assistant at Utah Valley last season. He previously coached high school basketball at AZ Compass in Chandler, Ariz., and Prolific Prep in Napa, Calif.

Payton’s duties at UH will include fostering the growth of players on and off the court, and assisting in alumni relations, marketing, team nutrition, strength and conditioning, scouting and recruiting.

Payton is the nephew of NBA Hall of Famer Gary Payton.

Chaminade women’s soccer going to Japan

The Chaminade women’s soccer team will travel to Japan from July 21 to Aug. 3 for cultural exchange and games against university and semi-professional teams.

The Silverswords will visit Tokyo, Kamogawa and Kyoto.

The cultural activities include sightseeing, and taking naganita (polearm) and aikido lessons.

Chaminade will play university squads Vonds Ichihara, Nihon, Teikyo, Juntendo and Orca Kamogawa, as well as J-League teams.

To help financially support the Chaminade women’s soccer team, contact coach Michelle Richardson at wsoccer@chaminade.edu