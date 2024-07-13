Letter: Speed hump on highway will be accident magnet

I do think this is an important issue. State Rep. Gene Ward took a poll and most people who drive in Hawaii Kai opposed the gigantic speed hump just installed on Kalanianaole Highway by Portlock. I, too, oppose this hazardous hump. It is an accident waiting to happen. Last night it was dark at Portlock Drive, where the large speed hump is located, and I saw people jamming on their brakes. Several were nearly rear-ended.

Going into Honolulu airport, there are white lines across the highway that effectively control speeding cars without a hump and pose no hazard.

When the city and county get sued by some innocent driver whose car went out of control due to the hump, let me be the first to say I told you so.

Jim Delmonte

Hawaii Kai

