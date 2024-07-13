Letter: U.S. presidency should have upper age limit

A break in the debate between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump in Atlanta on June 27.

The Federal Aviation Administration has set a mandatory retirement age of 65 for commercial pilots. Presidential candidates currently have a minimum age requirement and I think that there should be a maximum age limit for the same reason as commercial pilots.

I am two months away from my 80th birthday and currently legal as a private pilot, but my flying skills only risk a small number of people, at worst. I don’t pretend that I should be flying an airliner even though I think I could.

Dan Carpenter

Waianae

